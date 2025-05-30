WATCH LIVE SATURDAY: El Paso Locomotive FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

Watch live as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks hit the road to take on the El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday at 7 p.m., or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH: El Paso Locomotive FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

___

First female Air Force Thunderbird solo pilot using retirement to teach and encourage others Retired Air Force Colonel Samantha Weeks was the first female solo Thunderbird pilot. Dianne Derby talks with her about what it took to get there as how she is using her retirement to teach and inspire others. First female Air Force Thunderbird solo pilot using retirement to teach and encourage others

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.