WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas Lights VS Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

Watch live as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on Orange County SC on Saturday at 7 p.m. or use these instructions on how to watch.

Las Vegas Lights vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

___





Dash camera shows a plane attempt to land along I-25 near Larkspur Rescue crews were able to recover two injured people who were taken to a hospital, said the CSP. The plane crashed in waist-high water on its roof in a field just east of I-25 near the Larkspur. Dashcam video shows plane trying to land on I-25 near Larkspur before crashing, injuring 2

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.