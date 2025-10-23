WATCH LIVE: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Saturday, October 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to enjoy them.

Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be heading to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to play FC Tulsa for a Western Conference rematch. The last time these two met in Colorado Springs, the Switchbacks won 2-0 back in August.

Tulsa currently sits at the number one spot in the USL Western Conference with a 15-5-9 record. The Switchbacks sit at the number six spot at 10-12-7 this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m.

Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.

WATCH: FC Tulsa vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.