WATCH LIVE: FC Tulsa to host the Colorado Springs Switchbacks this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website so that Southern Coloradans can enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be on the road to take on FC Tulsa in Oklahoma at OKEOK Field. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Currently, in the Group B USL Championship Rankings, the Switchbacks are in the 11th spot in Group B with 13 points (3-4-4). FC Tulsa sits in third place in Group B with a record of (5-4-3) and 19 points.

Watch live below, or use these instructions.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs FC Tulsa

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