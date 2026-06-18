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WATCH LIVE: FC Tulsa to host the Colorado Springs Switchbacks this Saturday

Switchbacks vs FC Tulsa 1920x1080.jpg
KOAA
Switchbacks vs FC Tulsa 1920x1080.jpg
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website so that Southern Coloradans can enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be on the road to take on FC Tulsa in Oklahoma at OKEOK Field. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Currently, in the Group B USL Championship Rankings, the Switchbacks are in the 11th spot in Group B with 13 points (3-4-4). FC Tulsa sits in third place in Group B with a record of (5-4-3) and 19 points.

Watch live below, or use these instructions.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs FC Tulsa

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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER