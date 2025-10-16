Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs Las Vegas Lights

KOAA News5
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against Las Vegas Lights FC.

Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m.

Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

_____

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD