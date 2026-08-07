WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on Rhode Island FC Saturday

PAWTUCKET, RI (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps and website for southern Coloradans to enjoy.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to take on the Rhode Island FC. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Currently in the USL Group B Championship standings, the Switchbacks are in seventh place with 25 points (7-4-6). In Group A, Rhode Island FC is in seventh place with 22 points (6-4-6).

Watch the match live below, or use these instructions:

WATCH: Rhode Island FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

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