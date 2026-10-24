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WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on FC Tulsa Saturday Night

Switchbacks vs FC Tulsa 1920x1080.jpg
KOAA
Switchbacks vs FC Tulsa 1920x1080.jpg
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud Southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

KOAA will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be hosting FC Tulsa for the last game of the USL Regular Season. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

More information about watching the games live can be found on our website.

For tickets, click here.

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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER