WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

Watch live as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks defend their USL title against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park on Saturday at 8 p.m., or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Sacramento Republic FC

