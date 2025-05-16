WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

___





_____

