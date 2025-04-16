Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs One Knoxville SC

KOAA
COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are hosting One Knoxville SC at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch live below, or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH: Switchbacks FC vs One Knoxville SC

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD