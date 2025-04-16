WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs One Knoxville SC

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!
We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are hosting One Knoxville SC at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Watch live below, or use these instructions on how to watch.
WATCH: Switchbacks FC vs One Knoxville SC
___
Pueblo City Council postpones vote on 'sit-lie' ordinance
On Monday night, Pueblo City Council was supposed to vote on a no sit or lie ordinance that would make it illegal to sit or lie down on a sidewalk in some areas of Pueblo, including in the downtown business area. That vote has been pushed to the next city council meeting on April 28.
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.