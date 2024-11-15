WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

Watch live as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Weidner Field, or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.