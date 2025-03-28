WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Indy Eleven on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are leaving home for the second consecutive week to play Indy Eleven at the Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indiana on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Watch live below or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Indy Eleven

