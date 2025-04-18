WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks will host El Paso Locomotive FC at Weidner Field on Saturday. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

Watch live below, or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH: Switchbacks FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

___





New details on what led up to deadly road rage crash on I-25 last week We're learning more about what led up to last week's deadly road rage crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road. New details on what led up to deadly road rage crash on I-25 last week

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.