WATCH IT LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs San Antonio FC Wednesday at 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!
We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.
This Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks are hosting 719 Community Night at Weidner Field against the San Antonio Football Club.
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.
WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs San Antonio FC
___
Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America
The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site.
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.