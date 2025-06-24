WATCH IT LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs San Antonio FC Wednesday at 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

This Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks are hosting 719 Community Night at Weidner Field against the San Antonio Football Club.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs San Antonio FC

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.