WATCH IT LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Lexington SC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

This Friday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks are hosting Lexington SC at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Lexington SC

___

A trash task force is cleaning up Pueblo by the tons A viewer in Pueblo reached out to News5 after he noticed trash piling up on the side of the road, in storm drains, and in different areas around Pueblo. A trash task force is cleaning up Pueblo by the tons

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.