WATCH IT LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs FC Tulsa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!
We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.
Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on FC Tulsa at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.
WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs FC Tulsa
