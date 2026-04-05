Switchbacks draw with Lexington SC at Weidner Field on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Switchbacks look to snap a two-game losing skid, not including the US Open Cup. On Saturday, they hosted Lexington SC.

The game didn't start too hot for the Switchbacks as they conceded an early goal and fell into a 1-0 deficit, and the game stayed that way for most of the way through until deep into the second half, where a penalty kick by Khori Bennett evened the score at 1 apiece.

"The PK is my responsibility."



"I step up each time for the team and, you know, try to deliver, but obviously, I have to give credit to my teammates who are winning the PKs." Khori Bennett, Switchbacks Forward

Then, in extra time with a chance to win it, the final play of the game is a corner kick and a header. It merely misses the corner of the goal posts, and this game will end in a 1-1 tie.

Switchbacks pick up one point in this one.

"We'll put together 70-80 minutes of a good performance in this one moment and all, uh, you know, all of a sudden we're coming up with the draw, uh, but I think, uh, to that note, the positive, uh, aspect of it all is that we have resilience in this group and that we're able to fight back like we have numerous times. " Matt Mahoney, Switchbacks Captain

The Switchbacks will now head into a bye week before playing two games in the following week.

They've got the US Open Cup on April 14th, and then they'll be at home again on April 18th for another USL match.

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