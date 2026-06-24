Switchbacks goalie Colin Shutler brings winning mentality to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colin Shutler joined the Switchbacks after four seasons with Orange County. Shutler says he made the decision to join the Switchbacks because of the vision Alan McCann has for the club, and he came to do one thing, win trophies.

"I wanted to come to a place that was very professional, that's going to try to be top two in the west and compete for those trophies," said Shutler.

He has already recorded three clean sheets in his 11 appearances. While the team's start hasn't matched their own high standards, Shutler says the defense is finding its rhythm.

"We've been limiting teams to very few chances, and it's been those one or two chances that we give up that are big opportunities. I feel like that's just more of a mental endurance thing because we're shutting down teams very well, and we just need to tighten up on those one time a game," said Shutler.

Shutler's story goes beyond stopping goals, he is one of the rare goalkeepers who has actually scored one. He says he hopes to avoid needing to repeat that feat, but is prepared if called upon.

"I'm doing some of the finishing with the team and won a few of those that guys can attest to. I hope I'm not called on for something like that late in the game, but if it is, then, yes I'm ready," said Shutler.

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