Switchbacks FC hosts soccer clinic for fourth graders at Centennial Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On the first Tuesday of May, players and coaches with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC hosted a soccer clinic for the fourth-grade students at Centennial Elementary School.

"We're teaching them some soccer, some juggling, some relay races," commented Duke Lacroix, a defender on the team, "just having a great time here playing some soccer and putting some smiles on some kids' faces. That's the most important thing."

The team regularly makes public appearances and engages in community happenings; last year the Switchbacks participated in 45 such events, and this year they've already hosted and been a part of 10 events.

These appearances run the gamut from visiting schools to hospitals to an array of other community-focused organizations in order to host soccer clinics, read books to classrooms, cook meals, or simply just visit.

"Yeah, I think being a part of the community is important," said Duke, "we're athletes who play on the pitch. We have fans who support us, and then being able to come back in the community and support them as well is a great experience."

The Switchbacks hosted the clinic in conjunction with CSPD, which (in partnership with Scheels) delivered 360 soccer balls to the elementary school; that's enough for every student to take one home.

"We get to connect through with potential future fans," stated Alan McCann, head coach for the Switchbacks, "maybe we see them at the stadium, but maybe we don't, but maybe they've left here enjoying it. And if you've made someone's day a little bit better, that's brilliant."

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