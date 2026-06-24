Switchbacks FC earn three points on the road with win against FC Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks earned three points on the road after defeating FC Tulsa 2-1 on Saturday.

FC Tulsa scored the first goal of the match in stoppage time of the first-half. In the 45+1', a ball was played in front of the goal, and FC Tulsa forward Rémi Cabral buried it in the back of the net.

The Switchbacks answered in the 55' when defender Patrick Burner attempted a shot on goal. The ball deflected off forward Khori Bennett's foot and fell to fellow forward Juan Tejada, who scored a goal to tie the game at 1-1.

In the 59', the Switchbacks scored the game-winning goal. Tejada was dribbling through the middle of the field when he was taken down, and the ball rolled to the left side of the pitch where forward Jonas Fjeldberg picked it up and scored to give Colorado Springs the 2-1 win.

Switchbacks FC finished the match 55% possession, recorded 11 interceptions and 278 accurate passes.

The Switchbacks return home to take on San Antonio FC on Wednesday for Club & Country night. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. from Weidner Field.

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