Saturday's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC game postponed, changed to September

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC game against New Mexico United has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The match will now be played on Wednesday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Switchbacks FC says all tickets purchased for Saturday's game will be good for September 24.

Switchbacks FC will return to action on Saturday, April 12 as they travel to take on Monterey Bay FC Union. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. The Switchbacks will be back at Weidner Field on Saturday, April 19 as they take on El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff for that game is at 5 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps, and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

___





Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday. Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.