Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: Zach Zandi talks about 2025 home opener

It's banner raising week for the Switchbacks. After winning the 2024 United Soccer League championship, the Switchbacks will play their first home game of the new season Saturday.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have their first official home game since winning the United Soccer League championship in the 2024 season. Before kickoff on Saturday, a championship banner will be raised at Weidner Field to commemorate last year’s accomplishments.

Ahead of the 2025 home opener, we spoke with midfielder Zach Zandi about playing for the Switchbacks and what to expect for Saturday’s match. Zandi is in his fifth season with the club, just one of three players to have been with the team that long.

Saturday’s match against Detroit City FC will kickoff at 4 p.m. with the doors opening at 3 p.m.

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD