Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: Zach Zandi talks about 2025 home opener

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have their first official home game since winning the United Soccer League championship in the 2024 season. Before kickoff on Saturday, a championship banner will be raised at Weidner Field to commemorate last year’s accomplishments.
Ahead of the 2025 home opener, we spoke with midfielder Zach Zandi about playing for the Switchbacks and what to expect for Saturday’s match. Zandi is in his fifth season with the club, just one of three players to have been with the team that long.
Saturday’s match against Detroit City FC will kickoff at 4 p.m. with the doors opening at 3 p.m.
You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps, and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.
For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.
___
How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers
The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common.
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.