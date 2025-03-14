Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: Zach Zandi talks about 2025 home opener

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have their first official home game since winning the United Soccer League championship in the 2024 season. Before kickoff on Saturday, a championship banner will be raised at Weidner Field to commemorate last year’s accomplishments.

Ahead of the 2025 home opener, we spoke with midfielder Zach Zandi about playing for the Switchbacks and what to expect for Saturday’s match. Zandi is in his fifth season with the club, just one of three players to have been with the team that long.

Saturday’s match against Detroit City FC will kickoff at 4 p.m. with the doors opening at 3 p.m.

