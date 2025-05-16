Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: What is the hardest part about playing defense?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have played nine matches so far this season, five of them have ended in a tie. This week, as part of the Kickin' It With The Switchbacks segment, we are introducing the team's defense.

“You don't get highlighted but it is fun,” said Matt Mahoney, a Switchbacks defender.

Sports stories often highlight the offense, the players scoring the goals, or the athletes making the big plays, but what about on the other side of the field? The players who are saving the day. Let's meet the Switchbacks defense.

“I'm Matt Mahoney, defender.”

“Matt Real, left back, defender.”

“Duke Lacroix, defender.”

Lacroix, Mahoney and Real lead the Switchbacks defensive unit.

“I think as defenders, all of us here take pride in defending. That is our job,” said Real.

Eleanor Sheahan

Both Real and Lacroix started their careers playing a different position.

“I actually started off as a forward, but I always had a bit of extra aggression that the rest of the forwards didn't have, so the coaches thought that that would be useful to translate as a defender. Luckily, it worked out for me, so I'm happy to be playing defender,” said Real.

Lacroix started out as a striker both professionally and growing up, but then he suffered an injury.

“I'm left footed and a team needed a left back, and I said, I can step in. I just had an opportunity present itself, and (I) have been a defender ever since,” said Lacroix.

As for Mahoney, the defensive position was passed down.

“My dad used to play the sweeper in a stopper sweeper. So, it was kind of natural, like when I grew up. I just started to kind of play that position,” said Mahoney.

No matter how they got here, Lacroix said this lineup is a force to be reckoned with.

“We want to be difficult to play against at the end of the day. We don't want any team to feel comfortable going against our back line, and we feel confident we can keep a clean sheet at any point in time,” said Lacroix.

A clean sheet is when no goals are scored against them. This happened at the Switchbacks last game against Las Vegas. The game ended in a 0-0 draw.

“Keeping clean sheets is the most important thing for our group at the moment,” said Real.

Is ending the game in a tie or draw a win for the defense?

“No, definitely not,” said Real. “So having draws, especially 0-0, it's a positive from a defensive standpoint, but at the same time, we're a better team than that, and we feel like we should be winning games and keeping clean sheets on top of that.”

“Some draws feel like wins. Some draws feel like losses. So, it depends on how the flow of the match went,” said Lacroix.

“I think it's pretty... solid for the group, pretty positive,” said Mahoney.

To be a good defender, Real said you have to have the right aggression and channel it in a productive way.

“You have to read the game as well and be good at your one on one battles,” said Real.

What is the Switchbacks defense strategy this season?

“For us in the back line, it's very demanding. Compared to a lot of other teams that play. We run a lot, we shift a lot, but we expect, you know, high intensity actions a lot,” said Mahoney.

What's the hardest part about being a defender?

“That's a big question, but I would say the most difficult thing is trying to gain control. The attackers have the ball at their feet. They can kind of run wherever they want to run. They have the freedom of the pitch, just trying to lure a team into your structure to gain control defensively,” said Lacroix.

Real said it is not always in the defense's hands to win the entirety of the game.

“For me, I would say, not having that control fully of being able to go in the game yourself because you have to trust your attackers to do the job as well,” said Real.

Mahoney said being so close to the goal, defenders have to play a little safer.

“If we make a mistake more often, it is not highlighted in a chance for the other team or goal conceded,” said Mahoney.

He said their goal isn't getting goals, but preventing them.

“Blocking a shot is as enjoyable as scoring a goal,” said Mahoney.

The Switchbacks next game is this Saturday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

___





Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday Thursday, the Honorable Susan Prose will decide if a Fort Carson staff sergeant arrested during a large-scale multi-agency operation led by the DEA. Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.