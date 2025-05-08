Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: The sounds of the stadium featuring the Trail Heads

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There are a lot of elements that make watching a Colorado Springs Switchbacks game at Weidner Field special. One of those things being the atmosphere that dedicated fans create. The familiar sound fans can hear behind the goal at every game is thanks to the Trail Heads.

The sights of soccer include the epic plays and the unforgettable goals, but while you're watching the Switchbacks, you can't ignore the sound.

If you have ever been to a Switchbacks game at Weidner Field you’ve heard it. If you listen, you can hear it from across the field.

The Trail Heads drums’ are the sound of the stadium. Each game, a group of seven to eight drummers bring the beat right behind the goal. Their job is simple, make some noise.

Eleanor Sheahan

“Because we find they play better when we're louder,” said Jesse Swonger, who has been a part of the Trail Heads since they started at Weidner Field.

Swonger has been a Switchbacks fan ever longer.

“This was actually the first drum, the big one that I play now,” said Swonger.

Swonger’s kickname is the 'Kilted Holligan.' It’s plastered on the back of his Switchbacks jersey. He said the drumming lets the Switchbacks players know fans have their back, and it is also a tool for defense.

“It really distracts the other team. We've had plenty of teams come through and actually tell us that this is one of the hardest USL stadiums to play in,” said Swonger.

That's because of how loud the drums are.

Eleanor Sheahan

“When they're coming in and it's really intense and they're charging in for a goal, I'm just trying to build that as much as I can through the drum to try to get that excitement going,” said Swonger.

In the crowd, Swonger is easy to spot. He is decked out in face paint and dolled up in his kilt, standing behind his big drum.

Swonger said it is all a part of his war ready look.

“I want to lead that charge with the drums,” said Swonger. “I think my favorite part of playing the drums and being over here with the Trail Heads is just like enjoying the game more and seeing the fans like I have. Kids want to just come up and get pictures with me and to hit the drums. They want to be a part of it.”

Want to get in on the action? Swonger says come on down.

“Shove in, get in there with us and make some noise,” said Swonger.

You can find the drums, the face paint and the Trail Heads right behind the goal at every home Switchbacks game.

