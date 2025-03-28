Watch Now
Kickin' it with the Switchbacks: Keys to success as they search for first win

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are on the road for the second consecutive week as they head to Indiana to take on Indy Eleven.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Through the first three games of the 2025 season, the USL defending champs are winless. With two draws and a loss, the Switchbacks will head to Indiana looking for their first win since last year’s championship game.

News 5’s Dante Williams sat with forward Justin Dhillon to talk about what the feeling is inside the locker room and the keys to picking up their first win this weekend.

Saturday’s match against Indy Eleven will kickoff at 5 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps, and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD