Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: Keys to success as they search for first win

COLORADO SPRINGS — Through the first three games of the 2025 season, the USL defending champs are winless. With two draws and a loss, the Switchbacks will head to Indiana looking for their first win since last year’s championship game.

News 5’s Dante Williams sat with forward Justin Dhillon to talk about what the feeling is inside the locker room and the keys to picking up their first win this weekend.

Saturday’s match against Indy Eleven will kickoff at 5 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps, and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

