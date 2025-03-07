Kickin' it with the Switchbacks: Coach James Chambers talks about season ahead

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2024 United Soccer League (USL) champions are ready to defend their title. The Switchbacks kick off their season on Saturday March 8 in El Paso, Texas.

We sat down with Switchbacks Head Coach James Chambers ahead of the season opener to see how the team is feeling going into the 2025 season.

Saturday's game kicks off at 7 p.m. as the Switchbacks look to defend their title against El Paso Locomotive FC.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps, and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

