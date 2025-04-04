Watch Now
SportsSwitchbacks

Actions

Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: Building on the first win of the season

After securing their first win of the season, Switchbacks goalkeeper Chris Herrera reflects on the team's progress and upcoming challenges.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Last weekend, the Switchbacks picked up their first win of the season, defeating Indy Eleven 3-2.

Indy Eleven vs Switchbacks.jpg

Switchbacks

Switchbacks win their first game of the season against Indy Eleven on Saturday

Ashleigh Quintana

After the first four matches of the season, they are 1-2-1 and sit at fifth place in the Western Conference. While they are tied for second in goals scored across the league, they also rank top three in goals given up.

News 5’s Dante Williams spoke with Chris Herrera about the teams first win, what needs to change defensively, and even presented him with a challenge on the pitch.

___



Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday.

Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD