Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: Building on the first win of the season

COLORADO SPRINGS — Last weekend, the Switchbacks picked up their first win of the season, defeating Indy Eleven 3-2.

After the first four matches of the season, they are 1-2-1 and sit at fifth place in the Western Conference. While they are tied for second in goals scored across the league, they also rank top three in goals given up.

News 5’s Dante Williams spoke with Chris Herrera about the teams first win, what needs to change defensively, and even presented him with a challenge on the pitch.

