Switchbacks win their first game of the season against Indy Eleven on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — With a rough start to the season, the Switchbacks have finally secured their first win.

The game finished 3-2 against Indy Eleven, and Switchbacks fans were elated.

In the 19 minute, Indy Eleven's Maalique Foster was the first to score in the game after an assist from Aedan Stanley.

Later on in the match, Switchbacks midfielder Marco Micaletto replaced Charlie Adams after he was injured and had to leave the game. Just a few minutes later, Micaletto scored the Switchbacks' first goal, and then scored 20 minutes later, giving the Switchbacks a 2-1 lead.

The Switchbacks' final goal was scored by Justin Dhillon after his teammate's shot was blocked.

Before the game ended, Indy Eleven's Aodhan Quinn scored after a free kick, but it wasn't enough as the Switchbacks prevailed 3-2.

The Switchbacks will return home to play New Mexico United on Saturday, April 5. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. at Weidner Field. The theme of the game will be 'Game Night.'

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps, and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

