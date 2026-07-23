Khori Bennett scores two late goals, Switchbacks defeat Miami FC Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Khori Bennett scored both goals in the Switchbacks' 2-0 win over Miami FC on Wednesday at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks had nine shots in the first half, including three from forward Adrien Perez. Colorado Springs had 51 final third entries compared to Miami's eight in the half.

Switchbacks FC also registered 10 touches in Miami's box and had a 69.1% possession rate in the half.

Bennett's first goal came in the 79' when he headed a ball from Switchbacks midfielder Sam Williams from six yards out. In the 90', Switchbacks forward Sadam Masereka made a through ball pass to Bennett, who sealed the 2-0 victory.

The Switchbacks finished the match with 13 shots, six of which were on target. They also had 71 final third entries and completed 85% of their passes.

In net, Colin Shutler recorded another clean sheet for the Switchbacks, making three saves.

The Switchbacks have a quick turnaround as they will play Charleston Battery at Weidner Field on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

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