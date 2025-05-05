Colorado Springs Switchbacks secure another draw with Phoenix Rising FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Switchbacks have had a rough first two months of the season, tallying just one win so far and dropping to 11th place in the Western Conference.

Saturday night, the club took on Phoenix Rising FC, who sit dead last West.

Just the eleventh minute into the game, and Phoenix with a good look at the net. Jearl Margaritha gets it to go in the top right corner and puts his club on top, 1-0.

Switchbacks are looking for a response.

Duke Lacroix tries to set up Justin Dhillon in the box, but it's snatched out of the air by the Phoenix goalkeeper.

Minutes later, Lacroix again.

This time, he gets it to Anthony Fontana, who takes the shot, but it gets redirected off the body of the defender and misses just left of the goalpost.

Phoenix takes a shot at the goal while Abraham Romero is out of position, but Matt Mahoney steps in and makes the save.

The school remained one after the first half to play.

But in the 58th minute, Fontana gets his redemption.

Off set up from Yosuke Hanya, Fontana scores the equalizer. That goal also serves as Fontana's first goal with the Switchbacks in USL play.

The two teams settle for a draw and end the game 1-1.

The Switchbacks will be playing against the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday, May 6, at Weidner Field.

The Red Bulls are a Major League Soccer team in the Eastern Conference, and will be coming to Colorado Springs

Tuesday's game will be the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., but kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.

