Colorado Springs Switchbacks kick off the 2026 season with a draw against El Paso

EL PASO, Tx. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks opened their 2026 season on the road in El Paso, taking on the Locomotive.

Following a solid performance from the team with many new signings, they battled back from a 2-1 lead to tie the match in a 2-2 draw against the Locomotive.

The first goal of the match came from the Switchbacks following a corner kick into the box. A skillful head from 12# Isaiah Foster to #90 Khori Bennet was able to deliver a back-heel strike, giving the Switchbacks an early lead in the first half.

The Locomotive's #14 Rubio Rubin would respond in the 21st minute with a strike from outside the box to even the match. Beginning in the earl second half, Rubin would strike again in the 50th minute with another goal putting the Locomotive ahead 2-1.

The equalizer and final goal of the game would come again from Foster with a powerful header, who tied the match up in the 67th minute following a throw-in from #6 Sam Williams.

The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field in Colorado Springs this weekend for their home opener against the Las Vegas Lights FC, March 14, at 3 p.m.

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER