Khori Bennett

Previously, Bennett joined Sacramento Republic midway through the 2025 season and quickly made an impact. He scored five goals to finish as the club’s third-leading goal scorer for the season, recorded 29 touches inside the opposition penalty area, and maintained a passing accuracy of approximately 70%.

Bennett spent the 2024 season with Las Vegas Lights FC, where he played a key role in the club’s first-ever playoff appearance. During the campaign, he made 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and adding one assist.

This forward began his professional career in 2022 with USL League One side Charlotte Independence. Across two seasons with the club, he recorded 18 goals and three assists in 64 appearances. He notched his first career hat trick on July 28, 2022, and was later named USL League One Player of the Month.

At the collegiate level, Bennett competed for Northeastern University for three seasons before transferring to Radford University for his senior year. During his college career, he also gained valuable experience in USL 2 (formerly known as USL Premier Development League) with Reading United AC.

Across four seasons with Reading United, Bennett made 24 regular-season appearances and scored 11 goals. Including his goals in the playoffs and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Bennett finished his time with the club as Reading United AC’s all-time leading goal scorer.

