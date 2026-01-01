Sam Williams

Williams joined the Chicago Fire ahead of the 2025 season, making eight First Team appearances in his debut campaign. He also played a key role with Chicago Fire II, totaling 17 appearances while recording one goal and one assist.

A product of the New York Red Bulls Academy, Williams advanced to New York Red Bulls II during the 2022 USL Championship season, logging more than 2,000 minutes at just 17 years old.

He spent three seasons at the University of North Carolina, where he racked up 4,698 minutes, tallying six goals and five assists. In 2022, he earned All-ACC Freshman Team and All-ACC Academic Team honors.

On the international stage, Williams received a call-up to the U.S. U-19 Men’s Youth National Team in 2023.

