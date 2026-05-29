Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on Oakland Roots SC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play on the road against the Oakland Roots SC at 6:00 p.m.

Watch the game live below on match day.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Oakland Roots SC

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Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation Most cadets who attend the Air Force Academy come here from out of state. It means family and friends travel long distances for graduation day. While here, they also make it a vacation. Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation

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