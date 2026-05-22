Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on Las Vegas Lights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website, allowing Southern Coloradans to watch.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against Las Vegas Lights at 8:30 p.m.

Watch the game live below on match day.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Las Vegas Lights

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What We Have Learned So Far About the firing of the D20 Superintendent The community continues to seek more answers about the sudden firing of Academy D20 District Superintendent Jinger Haberer. Here is the latest on the district personnel changes. What We Have Learned So Far About the firing of the D20 Superintendent

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

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