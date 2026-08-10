Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
SportsSwitchbacks

Actions

Colorado Springs Switchbacks fall short against Rhode Island FC Saturday

New Switchbacks Logo
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
New Switchbacks Logo
Posted

PAWTUCKET, RI. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fell short 2-0 against Rhode Island FC on Saturday night in Pawtucket.

The match was scoreless through the first half. The Switchbacks controlled much of the pace with 58% possession, five shots and 164 accurate passes.

Rhode Island FC got on the board in the 69' when forward Yutaro Tsukada's shot deflected right back to him, and he buried it into the back of the net.

In the 90+2', Rhode Island FC's forward JJ Williams found the back of the net to give his team the 2-0 victory.

The Switchbacks controlled 61.4% possession in the second half and had seven shots.

Switchbacks forward Adrien Perez had five shots in the match. Fellow forward Jonas Fjeldberg had three shots from inside the box, and midfielder Brennan Creek won 11 of 13 duels.

Colorado Springs will take on Spokane Velocity FC on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The match kicks off at ONE Spokane Stadium in Washington at 7 p.m.

___

El Paso County District 49 family sues school district over private nurse ban for special needs son

A family in El Paso County School District 49 is suing the district and a charter school. They say the school is banning them from providing a private nurse for their special needs child.

El Paso County District 49 family sues school district over private nurse ban for special needs son

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER