Colorado Springs Switchbacks fall short against Rhode Island FC Saturday

PAWTUCKET, RI. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fell short 2-0 against Rhode Island FC on Saturday night in Pawtucket.

The match was scoreless through the first half. The Switchbacks controlled much of the pace with 58% possession, five shots and 164 accurate passes.

Rhode Island FC got on the board in the 69' when forward Yutaro Tsukada's shot deflected right back to him, and he buried it into the back of the net.

In the 90+2', Rhode Island FC's forward JJ Williams found the back of the net to give his team the 2-0 victory.

The Switchbacks controlled 61.4% possession in the second half and had seven shots.

Switchbacks forward Adrien Perez had five shots in the match. Fellow forward Jonas Fjeldberg had three shots from inside the box, and midfielder Brennan Creek won 11 of 13 duels.

Colorado Springs will take on Spokane Velocity FC on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The match kicks off at ONE Spokane Stadium in Washington at 7 p.m.

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