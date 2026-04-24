Colorado Springs soccer star Khori Bennett delivers hurricane relief to his hometown in Jamaica

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks forward Khori Bennett is making an impact on the pitch this season, but his most meaningful work is happening away from soccer as he helps his hometown in Jamaica recover from a devastating hurricane.

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica in October of last year, leaving deep devastation. To help families affected by the storm, Bennett founded KB Ninety.

"Hurricane Melissa passed through Jamaica, and it was devastating. I saw how it affected families. I saw the videos, and it was heartbreaking. It inspired me to give back. I put things together, and we were able to go over there and help out the people in need," Bennett said.

Through the foundation, Bennett traveled to Jamaica to deliver resources to those in need, including a visit to a school for children with disabilities.

"It meant the world to me. My heart was warm when I went and saw the excitement on the faces of the kids. We went to a school for kids with disabilities. Just the joy on the kids faces. The principal came up to me and he was so thankful and grateful and it meant the world to me, honestly," Bennett said.

On the field in Colorado Springs, Bennett has emerged as a star early in the season. The striker has earned a reputation for coming through in high-pressure moments, earning the nickname "The PK King" from his teammates.

"My teammates — we laugh about it because I’ve scored a few PK’s already this season, but for me as a striker, it’s another opportunity to score a goal. I’m obviously going to capitalize on it, so I don’t mind it," Bennett said.

The nickname serves as a symbol of trust from his teammates and coaches.

"It means a lot, honestly. PKs are a pressure situation as much as it looks easy. The goalkeepers are trying to save it, and there’s a lot of noise around you, so you have to remain focused to get the job done like any other goal," Bennett said.

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