Switchbacks FC kick off their season with a match against El Paso Locomotive FC

COLORADO — Our reigning USL Champions, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, traveled to El Paso, Texas, to face the Locomotive FC.

It was our Switchbacks' first game of the season, and now they're defending their championship title.

The Switchbacks had a strong start to the game when Marco Micaletto scored a penalty goal, bringing the score to 1-0.

Towards the tail-end of the first half, Locomotive FC's Amando Moreno scored a goal, bringing the score to 1-1.

In the second half, Jonas Fjeldberg scored another goal for our home team, assisted by Charlie Adams.

Yet again, Locomotive's Wilmer Cabrera scores one final goal of the game.

Switchbacks and Locomotive finish the game with a tie of 2-2. With that tie the Locomotive and the Switchbacks both earned themselves a point in group play.

The Switchbacks will be playing Detroit City FC on Saturday, March 15 on Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. This will be the first home game for the team, and the match is set to begin at 3:00 p.m.

