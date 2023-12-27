Struggling Broncos bench Russell Wilson, likely ending time in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Given his $37 million injury guarantee and the offensive’s ineffectiveness over the past month, Russell Wilson was benched on Wednesday by Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton, a source confirmed.

Payton turns to backup Jarrett Stidham, allowing time to evaluate a player he targeted in free agency and perhaps jumpstart an offense that the coach said Tuesday is “average to below average” in most categories. The Broncos signed Stidham this offseason following his stint with the Raiders. Wilson is expected to serve as the backup this week.

It is unfair to blame Wilson for all the Broncos’ issues – a sputtering run game, leaky pass protection – but he is the point man of an offense that has fizzled down the stretch. During the Broncos’ five-game winning streak, Wilson posted eight touchdowns passes and two turnovers. Over the past four games, which includes a 1-3 record, the former Pro Bowler boasts six touchdowns, four picks and a lost fumble.

The relationship of Payton and Wilson became a central focus when the coach took the job. Wilson wanted him in charge after the 2022 disaster under Nathaniel Hackett. But there was always a question of whether Wilson could fit in Payton’s passing offense, which requires processing information quickly and using the middle of the field. Wilson remains at his best playing off script and making something out of nothing, not the staple of a Payton attack.

There have been issues throughout the season, suggesting Payton was not happy with his quarterback. He streamlined the information on Wilson’s wristband early in the season when there became delays getting plays called and getting the offense to the line of scrimmage. Then, when I asked Payton about Wilson’s excellence in the red zone midway through the season – 17 touchdowns, no interceptions at one point – he dismissed the question and said the offense wasn’t playing well enough. There was also the sideline dustup in Detroit after the Broncos failed to score at the goal line, leaving Payton screaming at Wilson.

Payton is a confrontational coach with an abrasive personality. Wilson is relentlessly positive. It was always an uncertain pairing.

Wilson’s statistics on the surface do not call for a benching – he has 26 touchdowns (sixth best in the league), 8 interceptions and 66.4 completion percentage. The injury guarantee factors into this equation, same as it did with Derek Carr last season with the Raiders.

Wilson’s 2024 salary is guaranteed. But if he gets hurt over the final two games and cannot pass a physical, his $37 million salary in 2025 becomes guaranteed as well.

This likely signals the end of the Wilson era in Denver. The Broncos traded multiple assets for Wilson before last season, and the quarterback fell on his face with first-year coach Hackett, finishing with career lows in touchdowns (16) and completion percentage. Wilson rebounded this year, but not enough to please Payton.

To move on from Wilson, the Broncos will be on the hook for $85 million in dead cap money spread across the 2024 and 2025 salary caps.

The Raiders executed a similar move with Carr with two weeks remaining in last season, and Stidham replaced him.

Stidham will become the Broncos’ 13th starting quarterback since Peyton Manning. And that explains, in large part, why they haven’t been to playoffs since Manning retired following the Super Bowl 50 victory.