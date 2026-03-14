Salida girls win first basketball state championship in program history, Banning Lewis boys take third

DENVER, Colo (KOAA) — Two Class 3A southern Colorado teams were awarded some hardware on the final day of the high school basketball season. Salida took down Yuma to win its first girls basketball state championship in program history. The Spartans finished the season 25-3 overall.

Banning Lewis took third place after defeating St Mary’s.

No. 5 Salida 48, No. 3 Yuma 38

Salida trailed for all of five seconds in the first quarter.

Yuma sank a corner three to go ahead 4-3, but a quick outlet pass to Reagen Osness put the Spartans back on top. Kaija Saari later gave Salida an 11-6 lead as she banked in a three-pointer from the top of the key to beat the first quarter buzzer.

Yuma took a 14-13 lead with three minutes to play in the first half, but Salida reclaimed the lead on the next possession. An offensive rebound by Graysa Kindle led to a three-point basket by Braedon Johnson.

After the game was tied at 18 in the final seconds of the half, Kindle was fouled and sent to the free-throw line, where she made one of two to give the Spartans a 19-18 lead.

Salida trailed by as many as three points in the third quarter, but their work on the offensive glass and ability to get to the free-throw line helped them jump back in front.

In the final minute of the quarter, Braedon accounted for six straight points. She scored four and assisted Kindle to a basket as the Spartans took a 33-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Braedon scored Salid’s first six points of the quarter, followed by an offensive rebound and layup by Osness to push the lead to 10. The Spartans held Yuma off for the rest of the game as they secured their first title in program history.

Braedon Johnson finished with a game-high 22 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Graysa Kindle notched a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

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No. 3 Banning Lewis 54, No. 12 St Mary’s 40

Cruz Artecheverria was hot out of the gate for the Pirates, scoring ten points in the first quarter and lifting St Mary’s to a 14-11 lead after one.

St Mary’s stayed in control most of the second quarter, highlighted by a fast break dunk from Dominic Lewis, putting the Pirates up 23-17. A later three-pointer from Jeremiah Starr increased the lead to 26-18.

Banning Lewis point guard Zander Muna responded with a 9-0 run of his own. He made three triples in a row to put the Stallions ahead 27-26 at the half.

St Mary’s reclaimed the lead after a pair of and-ones by Artecheverria, but it was short-lived. Under a minute to go in the third, Jordan Jones scored a layup to give the Stallions a 40-35 lead.

A few minutes into the final quarter of the season for these teams, Brecken Hawkins scored five straight points to give Banning Lewis a 47-37 lead, and a dunk by Jones extended the lead to twelve.

Zander Muna and Cruz Artecheverria each scored 15 points to lead the way for their respective squads.

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