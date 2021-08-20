Report: Air Force to be apart of ESPN's College Gameday in Week 2

According to Bill Wagner of Capital Gazette Communications, ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Annapolis for the Navy-Air Force game in Week 2 of the college football season.

The Capital has heard from several sources that @espn will bring its popular College GameDay show to Annapolis for the Navy-Air Force showdown, which is being played on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) August 16, 2021

The popular traveling sports roadshow with feature the Falcon's & Midshipman's Sept. 11th game, in the first game of the Commander-in-Chief's trophy.

This isn't the first time the Falcons have been on College Gameday. Most recently, Air Force was featured on Gameday at the Academy in 2009 against Army , were they beat the Black Knights, 35 to 7.

Air Force was also featured on Gameday in 2002, when they took on Notre Dame, and in 2001 against Army, as part of the 9/11 celebration.

In 2020, Air Force beat Navy 40 to 7, but lost to Army 10-7 as they would go onto win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. The Falcons haven't won the C.I.C. since 2016.