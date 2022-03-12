Pueblo South & Lewis-Palmer set to clash in 4A finals; McClave advances 1A title game

DENVER — And then there were three.

On Friday, seven different Southern Colorado high school basketball teams were looking to punch there ticket into the state final games on Saturday. On three teams in Lewis-Palmer, Pueblo South & McClave were able to do so.

4A Boy's

In the early 4A boys' Final Four game, the undefeated Pueblo South Colts were able to run by Frederick 67 to 56. Terrance Austin led all scores with 25 points to led South to their first state title in 21 years.

In the late 4A boys' Final Four game, Lewis-Palmer's Cam Lowe showed why he is one of the best in the state dropping 38 points on Pueblo Central, in the Rangers 79 to 65 win.

This is the first title game for the Rangers (26-1 overall) since 2019.

Central's Kadyn Betts who led the Wildcats with 32 points & 14 rebounds.

3A Boy's

The St. Mary's Pirates were upset by Centauri, 71 to 67 in the 3A Final Four. The Pirates were looking to make it back to the 3A state championship game for the second year in a row. St Mary's season ended with a 24-2 record, with their only two losses to the Falcons

2A Girl's

The Rye Thunderbolts perfect season came to an end in the 2A Final Four, falling to No. 1 seed Sanford 42 to 31. Rye finished the season with a 25-1 record.

1A Girl's

The McClave girl's basketball team lost to Flatiron Academy on Friday in the 1A Final Four, 44 to 33. It was the Cardinals second loss of the season.

1A Boy's

The McClave boy's team punched their ticket to the 1A state finals, defeating No. 1 seed Sierra Grande in the Final Four, 53 to 35. The Cardinals, who are back in the state title game for the first time since 2013, will take on Merino in the state championship game on Saturday at Budweiser Event Center in Loveland. The Cardinals are seeking their second basketball title in program history.

