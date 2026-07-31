Pueblo Rush girls soccer team wins NPL National Championship

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Rush girls soccer team has brought a national championship back to southern Colorado, capping a years-long journey from a program that once struggled to field enough players for practice.

The Rush won the National Premier League (NPL) National Championship in Denver earlier in July, going undefeated in league play before taking down powerhouse clubs from across the country to claim the title.

The road to the championship began with a roster that was barely functional.

"When I first came to the organization, these girls were maybe 13 deep. We were struggling to find players to compete," said head coach JJ Nunez.

Three years later, that same core group stood on top of the national stage. Players say the run was built on more than talent, it was built on family.

"We started with five players, and building for these past three years has been really great. Winning this is just the cherry on top," said Elliott Norick.

"You see those teams and there's separate little groups. I feel like with us, it's literally just one big group. We're literally one big family," said Jordyn Thompson.

The Rush won the national championship match 2-0, with Norick and Jennifer Hijar each scoring on penalty kicks.

"Scoring that just kind of felt like a relief and just kind of like a motivation that we really can win this. It felt really great as a captain to put the first goal on the scoreboard," said Norick.

"My team supported me taking [the penalty kick], and that gave me the confidence to put it in the corner and I did. It felt really good to score one that game," said Hijar.

When the final whistle blew, the emotion was immediate. Players say they were sobbing with tears of joy as they laughed, smiled and shared hugs amongst each other.

For a group that felt overlooked for years, the title meant more than just a trophy. It was proof that Pueblo belongs on the national soccer map.

"I think we flipped the switch here in Pueblo. I think we've done a really good job of understanding that we have the talent here to compete," said Nunez.

"All kinds of people have doubted us before and told us we're not good enough to be at that level, and then we go and show them we are capable of doing that,” said Rowan Roman.

The Rush are now preparing for another league run, with a chance to return to the national stage.

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