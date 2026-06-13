Pueblo Punishers set for NAL playoff debut Saturday after finishing 7-3 in inaugural season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Punishers finished their inaugural National Arena League (NAL) regular season with a 7-3 record, earning the second seed in the playoffs. The team will face the Salina Liberty in the semifinals Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Motors Event Center.

In February, a group of players came together, none of them knowing the person to their left or their right. They all arrived with one goal in mind, winning the NAL championship, and now, they are on the doorstep of accomplishing that.

The Punishers have been one of the highest-scoring teams in the league, with an average win margin of 28 points. All three of their losses this season came by one or two possessions.

The team has performed at a high level from start to finish, but co-head coach Clinton Solomon says they still have not reached their full potential.

"We done played 10 games, and we still haven't reached our high point. We are hoping to come in these last two games, and we hope we put it all together," said Solomon.

In the short history of the NAL, a handful of teams have won the championship in their first season. Since day one, the Punishers have believed they could be the next team to do so.

"That was the goal from the start. First day, we came in to camp here, the coach was saying we have the guys to do it. We just got to come put in the work and do what we got to do," said linebacker Noa Purcell.

"I've been to the semifinals twice in my career, haven't made it to the finals yet, so for me, it's really personal because we are right there. I believe that this is the team to do it. Being a first year team, people count us out a lot, but we've proven time and time again that we belong here," said offensive lineman Tyrell Thompson.

"It's three seasons. It's a preseason, regular season, and you got the playoffs. We in the playoffs now, it's the third season, so we ready to go," said Solomon.

The Punishers' mindset heading into the week is simple, this is championship week, because without a win Saturday, the team does not advance to the championship game.

___

Colorado Springs paid chief of staff $137,530 severance amid city budget issues The City of Colorado Springs told everyone earlier this year the chief of staff was leaving. What they did not tell you was she would be paid a six-figure severance package in exchange for her resignation. Colorado Springs paid chief of staff $137,530 severance amid city budget issues

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.