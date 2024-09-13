Pueblo East and South spirit squads hold pep rally ahead of annual Cannon Game

PUEBLO — It's a big weekend for football in Colorado, and it all starts Friday with the annual Cannon Game showdown in Pueblo.

It's a big matchup between two rival high schools, Pueblo East and Pueblo South. Ahead of the big game Friday, each school's spirit squads held a pep rally at the Pueblo County Courthouse to get students, staff and parents fired up.

"Just being spirit leaders in our community, we both know... how much time each team puts into everything, said Ysabelle Rosales, a Pueblo East student. "So, we have the utmost respect for self and they're two teams and dance teams as well."

"Oh, it's a friendly competition," said Delaney Doverspike, a Pueblo South student. "Obviously we don't want them to win, but it's friendly. We're all friendly."

The Cannon Game is our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week! You can keep track of the score and all scores across southern Colorado here.

