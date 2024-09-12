Friday Football Fever Week 3 matchups in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with two matchups in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

This week's Game of the Week is the Cannon Game between the Pueblo East Eagles and the Pueblo South Colts. Both teams are 1-1 on the season, looking to pick up their second win and claim the cannon.

The Colts are currently in possession of the cannon after defeating the Eagles last year 26-13.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 3 Schedule

Thursday:

Palmer Terrors VS Doherty Spartans 6:30 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Friday:

Cedaredge Bruins VS Center Vikings 1:00 PM

Custer County Bobcats VS Holly Wildcats 6:00 PM

Falcon Falcons VS Farmington (NM) Scorpions 6:00 PM

Walsenburg Panthers VS Questa (NM) Wildcats 7:00 PM

Bennett Tigers VS Lamar Thunder 7:00 PM

Canon City Tigers VS Summit Tigers 7:00 PM

Sterling Tigers VS Banning Lewis Academy Stallions 7:00 PM

Elizabeth Cardinals VS The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Loveland Red Wolves 7:00 PM

Luthern Lions VS Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

Sierra Grande Panthers VS Kiowa Indians 7:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs VS Crowley County Chargers 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Primero Bulldogs VS La Veta Redhawks 7:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Strasburg Indians 7:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets VS Widefield Gladiators 7:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Sargent Farmers VS Hoehne Farmers 7:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Pueblo County Hornets VS Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

Denver South Ravens VS Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

Flatirons Academy Bison VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Denver East Angels VS Liberty Lancers 7:00 PM

Florence Huskies VS Salida Spartans 7:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Coronado Cougars 7:00 PM

Cheraw Wolverines VS Granada Bobcats 7:00 PM

Eads Eagles VS Wiley Panthers 7:00 PM

Genoa-Hugo Pirates VS Kit Carson Wildcats 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Rampart Rams VS Discovery Canyon Thunder 12:00 PM

Akron Rams VS Fowler Grizzlies 1:00 PM

Ellicott Thunderhawks VS Platte Canyon Huskies 1:00 PM

Soroco Rams VS Las Animas Trojans 1:00 PM

Branson/Kim Bearcats VS Cotopaxi Pirates 1:00 PM

Walsh Eagles VS Cheyenne Wells Tigers 2:00 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Overland Trailblazers 4:00 PM

The Pinnacle Timberwolves VS Mitchell Marauders 6:00 PM

Simla Cubs VS McClave Cardinals 6:00 PM

Sierra Stallions VS Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 PM

