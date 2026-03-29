Pueblo boxer Cecelia Hernandez captures third national title and sets sights on the Junior Olympics

PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) — Cecelia Hernandez, a boxer from Pueblo, has won three national boxing titles and is now preparing to compete in the National Junior Olympics in June.

Last year in January, Hernandez won her first national championship at 10 years old. Thirteen months later, she has added two more national championships to her resume, with her most recent title won in Colorado Springs.

"I pushed myself really hard. I trained hard, and I accomplished the things I wanted to accomplish," Hernandez said.

Hernandez stepped into the boxing ring for the first time about two years ago.

"I was really nervous. I really didn't know what was going to go on. I thought I was going to train the first day, but I ended up sparring for the first time," Hernandez said.

When asked what made her want to keep getting back into the ring after that first experience, she had a simple answer.

"I don't know. I just like getting hit hard," Hernandez said.

She quickly clarified that she enjoys delivering the punches as well.

"Yeah, I like hitting hard too," Hernandez said.

Her third national title fight in Colorado Springs tested her skills and endurance, but the results say otherwise. Cecelia defeated her opponent by unanimous decision.

"It was a really tough fight. When I was fighting, her glove scratched my face, and we were just fighting the whole time. Throwing hits like nonstop. My jab really helped me. Jab, jab, right," Hernandez said.

The titles keep stacking, and her hunger grows deeper. Her ultimate dream is to become an Olympian, and she is taking steps toward making that a reality.

"Just reaching these national tournaments and stuff and winning them is making me want to go more forward and stuff, training more, and trying to reach bigger things than just going to nationals," Hernandez said.

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