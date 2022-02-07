What the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum has to offer

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the Winter Olympics underway, now is a good time to visit the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. Throughout this week, the museum will be airing the Olympics on N.B.C. on the big screen.

From old medals and torches to new innovative storyboards, this interactive museum has so much to offer.

There are over 12,000 U.S. Olympians and Paralympians, each with their own unique story. This museum breaks down the stories of those athletes by showcasing the “Hall of Fame,” “Intro to the Game,” “Parade of Nations” the “Summer and Winter Games” and much more.

Our News5 team had the chance to speak with Paralympic silver medalist, John Register, who says the stories within this museum inspire people across the globe.

“Olympics spans the globe, not just in Colorado, not just in the United States, but across the world. So, when I say, “We are Olympic City U.S.A., come and visit,” people take up that offer because they want to see, who is the greatest country who has won the medal count, over and over again,” said John Register, Paralympic silver medalist, U.S. Army Combat Veteran.

“But what we saw with the summer games that were just this last summer and now the winter games, we can come out as a community and celebrate each other and celebrate Team U.S.A. and there is no other place in the United States to celebrate it than here in Colorado Springs because we are Olympic City U.S.A. So, this is a fantastic opportunity for them.”

For those who wish to explore the museum, you can purchase tickets online and the museum offers discounts for military, first responders, and seniors.

