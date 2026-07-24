USA Team Handball hosts Futures Festival in Colorado Springs to grow sport ahead of 2028 Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Team handball is one of the world's most popular sports, but it has struggled to gain traction in the United States.

This week, USA Team Handball is hosting a Futures Festival in Colorado Springs, giving 48 hand-selected athletes the chance to play in front of the national coach and potentially earn an invitation to tryout for Team USA ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

But what exactly is team handball?

"Well first of all, it (is) not against the wall. It's not the sport that most people think (they) play up in New York. It is described as water polo except on land for soccer with your hands," said 1996 Olympian Lisa Eagen.

"Fast paced. Two 30 minute halves. Constant running. Goals, generally high 20's or low 30's. One goal counts for one point, so there's constant scoring, which sounds like there's no defense. On the contrary, it is very physical because you actually want to make contact. You want to foul and so it's all the things Americans love wrapped up into one," added 1996 Olympian Dawn Allinger-Lewis.

In the United States, there are no professional leagues for handball, and it is not sanctioned by the NCAA. However, many colleges and universities do offer it as a club sport.

With so few pools to choose talent from, Team USA is revamping the U.S. Olympic Festival, which gave American athletes consistent high level competition between Olympic cycles.

This Handball Futures Festival serves the same purpose, but also gives a chance to 48 hand-selected athletes to play in front of Team USA’s women’s handball coach, Sarah Gascon.

The athletes can receive an invite to try out for the national team, or the residency program ahead of the 2028 Games. The U.S. has not qualified for the Olympic Games in handball since 1996, but will receive an automatic bid as the host country.

"This festival is a great opportunity to bring a bunch of potential athletes here together in one space. Get them all under one roof so coaches can see how people are developing, what skills they have to offer, and scout them as they need to see who's ready for the national team potentially or the residency program," said athlete Katie Timmerman.

Beyond identifying talent for the national team, participants and organizers say the festival is also about building the sport from the ground up.

"It's not just about making a national team. It's about growing the sport in general. To help enhance the level of the club teams that we have," said Eagen.

"Having another high level sport that people can play and kids can learn how to play would be really valuable for us here," athlete Jessica Kuster said.

The festival runs through July 25 and is open to the public. Games are free to watch at the Fountain Valley School in Colorado Springs.

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