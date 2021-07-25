Watch
US women's gymnastics off to a rocky start

Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 08:14:36-04

TOKYO -- The U.S. women’s gymnastics team’s bid for a third straight Olympic title is off to a rocky start.

The four-woman group led by Olympic champion Simone Biles finished second to Russia during qualifying.

That’s the first time the Americans have failed to lead at the end of any major event in more than a decade.

Biles topped the all-round with a total of 57.731 points but lacked her usual precision.

The 24-year-old made significant mistakes in three events. Russia’s team score of 171.629 was more than a full point ahead of the U.S., though both teams will start from scratch in the finals.

